Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion Win Best Rap Song Grammy For ‘Savage Remix’

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé made herstory.

The “Savage” duo took home the Grammy for Best Rap Song on Sunday night, a moment which saw both artists take the award show stage.

RELATED: Recording Academy CEO Admits It’s ‘Unfortunate’ Beyoncé Isn’t Performing At The Grammys

Megan, seemingly surprised at her continued success over the course of the evening (this being her third Grammy), also couldn’t believe she was winning this alongside Beyoncé. The rapper spoke about what a huge inspiration Bey has been for her ever since she first attended a Destiny’s Child concert. Megan also shared that her mother always guided by asking, “What Would Beyoncé Do?”

Beyoncé also praised Megan. “I just want to give my love to Megan, I have so much love you and I’m honoured that you asked me to be on the song,” she said before giving a shoutout to the duo’s shared hometown of Houston.

What would @Beyonce do? Definitely win big at The #GRAMMYs! 😎 Congratulations to @theestallion and Beyoncé for Best Rap Song ✨ pic.twitter.com/EsijjKNodj — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy — Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best New Artist Of The Year At Grammys

The win marked Beyoncé tying the record for most Grammy wins ever by a male or female artist at a whopping 27.

Host Trevor Noah wouldn’t let Queen Bey and Megan leave the stage until her tie was properly acknowledged.

Later in the evening, Bey went on to break that record with her 28th win for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.”

And if breaking records wasn’t enough, Bey’s very presence at the awards sent the Twitterverse into a state of shock. Check out some of their reactions, below.