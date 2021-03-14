Woody Allen Calls Shocking HBO Docuseries ‘Allen v Farrow’ A ‘Hatchet Job’

Director Woody Allen starts filming a new movie in San Sebastián on July 09, 2019 in San Sebastián, Spain. (Photo by UNANUE/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Photo by Europa Press News/Europa Press via Getty Images )

HBO’s explosive four-part docuseries “Allen v. Farrow” comes to a chilling close while directors Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick address criticism from Woody Allen that their project is one-sided.

As the series rolled out over the past four weeks, Allen and his supporters have slammed the filmmakers for omitting Allen’s side of the story. A spokesperson for the director said he called the series a “hatchet job” and complained that he was approached less than two months before the Feb. 21 premiere and “given only a matter of days ‘to respond.'”

The producers hit back at his claims and said, “His perspective, his first-person testimony is included throughout the series,” Ziering tells THR.

“We have his own voice reading, his own writing, his press conferences in his words, his court testimony. His side is represented. And he’s welcome to do an interview [with us]. Standing offer. We’re sure that HBO would do a fifth episode. We’re here.”

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Defends Woody Allen In Lengthy Social Media Video

The fourth and final episode of “Allen v. Farrow” explores the more recent history in the case of the disgraced filmmaker and allegations that he molested his seven-year-old daughter Dylan in the attic of Mia Farrow’s country home. In addition to the docuseries, HBO has launched an accompanying podcast from series directors Ziering, Dick, and lead investigative producer Amy Herdy, which is packed with exclusive material that isn’t included in the series.

In the March 7 episode, the nanny of Mia’s friend Casey Pascal, who was at Mia’s home on the day of the incident that sparked the Connecticut investigation, speaks out. In the podcast episode, the “Allen v. Farrow” team reveal two new phone conversations between Allen and Farrow, as well as a new portion of the Dylan videotape that Farrow recorded back in 1992.

In one of the phone conversations, the couple discuss the attic incident, and in the other call, they talk about their relationship.

“They’re pretty shocking,” says Ziering of the conversations. “It’s so behind the scenes. You’re there with them as she’s struggling to make sense of things and struggling to understand what is going on and it just brings you right back there.”

RELATED: Woody Allen And Soon-Yi Previn Respond To HBO’s Documentary About Dylan Farrow’s Allegations

Dylan, who is shown in intimate moments with her daughter, husband, and mother at the end of “Allen v. Farrow”, describes the long-term impact of Allen’s actions as a “lifelong sentence” for her. But she shows strength when talking about her motivations to renew her incest allegations.

“I’m tired of not being believed. I’m tired of being told that my experiences don’t matter. I’m tired of feeling like he matters more than me. I’m tired of this whole argument of separating the art from the artist so that you can feel better,” she explains of coming forward in the #MeToo era. And every message of support she has gotten in response has “really helped me to reclaim some of my own sense of self-worth,” she says.

Allen denies ever having been sexually inappropriate or abusive with Dylan and was never criminally charged.