The Grammys Celebrates Women In Country With Spectacular Performances From Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris & Miranda Lambert

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Female country music stars shone bright at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Mickey Guyton dazzled viewers with her performance of “Black Like Me” during Sunday night’s show.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Dedicates Grammy Award For Best Country Album To ‘Us Girls’

Guyton was accompanied by a choir while delivering the breathtaking song.

RELATED: ACM Awards 2021: Chris Stapleton And Maren Morris Lead In Nominations

The 37-year-old star is the first Black solo female artist to be nominated in a Grammy Country category.

Just danced around the kitchen with my beautiful black daughter to country music, our family’s favorite genre, and the artist was #blacklikeme Nothing but love for @MickeyGuyton and the #GRAMMYs. Honored to be a fan of hers, a fellow nominee and a member of the @RecordingAcad. — Jamie Grace (@jamiegraceh) March 15, 2021

Maren Morris also represented women in country when she teamed up with John Mayer to perform “The Bones”.

(Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images) — Getty

“I’m so excited to be in this round with my friends Miranda Lambert and Mickey Guyton who are also nominated. This is Mickey’s first year being nominated,” commented Morris while speaking with People prior to the ceremony.

RELATED: Maren Morris Explains Why She’s Not Afraid To ‘Speak Out’ In Country Music

Miranda Lambert took to the stage to perform a stripped-down rendition of “Bluebird”.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy — Getty

Lambert paid tribute to her fellow female country singers while accepting the award for Best Country Album.

“We’re such a family in country music, so holding this right now, I feel like I’m holding it for all of us, especially for us girls,” she said during her acceptance speech.