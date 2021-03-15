Dua Lipa Wins Grammy For Best Pop Vocal Album

Dua Lipa left the Grammys levitating.
The singer took home the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album of the year on Sunday, beating out stiff competition from Lady Gaga (Chromatica), Taylor Swift (folklore), Harry Styles (Fine Line), and Justin Bieber (Changes).
Future Nostalgia was also nominated for Best Album of the Year but lost to Taylor Swift’s folklore.
In her acceptance speech, Lipa spoke about the impact making positive music has had on her.
“This is insane,” she said. “Future Nostalgia means the absolute world to me and it has changed my life in so many ways. One thing that I’ve really come to realize is how much happiness is so important. I felt really jaded at the end of my last album where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered.”
She added, “I’m just so grateful and so honoured because happiness is something that we all deserve, and that’s something that we all need in our lives.”
Lipa performed a medley of her songs “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now”, both off Future Nostalgia, earlier in the 2021 Grammys telecast.
As it should be, congrats 🍾 Dua Lipa for the AOTY, you worked hard and you saved our pandemic with your art 💖 #GRAMMYs #DuaLipa pic.twitter.com/6Lhbv8UIaO
— Patricio Magaña 🦈🐋 (@patata_18) March 15, 2021