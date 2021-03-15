Dua Lipa Wins Grammy For Best Pop Vocal Album

Dua Lipa left the Grammys levitating.

The singer took home the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album of the year on Sunday, beating out stiff competition from Lady Gaga (Chromatica), Taylor Swift (folklore), Harry Styles (Fine Line), and Justin Bieber (Changes).

Future Nostalgia was also nominated for Best Album of the Year but lost to Taylor Swift’s folklore.

RELATED: Dua Lipa And DaBaby Had The Grammys ‘Levitating’