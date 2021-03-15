Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Bring The Heat To The Grammys With Sensual Performance Of ‘WAP’

Click to share this via email

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back for their saucy joint-Grammys performance of their No. 1 smash hit single “WAP”.

CARDI B INCLUDING A BRAZILIAN FUNK VERSION OF WAP! pic.twitter.com/ieu9khLE5V — BSG⁴💎 | fan account (@BARDISTREAMGANG) March 15, 2021

Megan first took to the stage solo to perform a medley of “Body” and “Savage”.

Unfortunately for fans, the 26-year-old star wasn’t joined on stage by Beyonce, despite the “Savage Remix” collaborator being present at the ceremony.

Megan and Cardi donned futuristic-style bodysuits for their duet, which included plenty of twerking and pole dancing.

As Cardi danced around the stage, the camera cut to Post Malone, who was cheering from the sidelines with a red Solo cup in hand.

this is my favorite video on the planet #PostMalone #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NJ5C1T0czp — Leaf OKO track 8 ⊬ ↯ (@glowingchlorine) March 15, 2021

The “Sunflower” rapper’s reaction entertained viewers almost as much as the performance itself.

“Post Malone vibing to WAP on the side of the Grammy’s stage with a red solo cup is a MOOD,” one viewer tweeted.