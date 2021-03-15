Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Bring The Heat To The Grammys With Sensual Performance Of ‘WAP’

By Sarah Curran.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back for their saucy joint-Grammys performance of their No. 1 smash hit single “WAP”.

RELATED: Jack Black Twerks Up A Storm To Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’, Nails Dance Challenge In Hilarious Video

Megan first took to the stage solo to perform a medley of “Body” and “Savage”.

Unfortunately for fans, the 26-year-old star wasn’t joined on stage by Beyonce, despite the “Savage Remix” collaborator being present at the ceremony.

Megan and Cardi donned futuristic-style bodysuits for their duet, which included plenty of twerking and pole dancing.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Clarifies Controversial Comments On Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’

As Cardi danced around the stage, the camera cut to Post Malone, who was cheering from the sidelines with a red Solo cup in hand.

The “Sunflower” rapper’s reaction entertained viewers almost as much as the performance itself.

RELATED: Cardi B, Jason Derulo And Megan Thee Stallion Among TikTok’s Top 10 Songs Of 2020

“Post Malone vibing to WAP on the side of the Grammy’s stage with a red solo cup is a MOOD,” one viewer tweeted.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP