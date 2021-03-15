WATCH: Sneak Peek From Disney’s ‘Cruella’, Starring Emma Stone And Emma Thompson

Disney has released the sneak peek from its all-new live-action feature film “Cruella” following its debut during Sunday’s Grammys. The film stars Academy Award winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

“La-La-Land” actress Stone stars as one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

“Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

Disney’s “Cruella” is directed by Craig Gillespie (“I Tonya”) and produced by Andrew Gunn (“Freaky Friday”), Marc Platt (“Mary Poppins Returns”) and Kristin Burr (“Christopher Robin”) will be released on Friday, May 28.