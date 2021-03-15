H.E.R. Wins Song Of The Year Grammy For ‘I Can’t Breathe’

H.E.R. has added a Grammy for Song of the Year to her growing list of accomplishments.

The 23-year-old star picked up the coveted award, thanks to her poignant 2020 track, “I Can’t Breathe”.

“I think the first thing I want to say is that I’ve never been so proud to be an artist,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I didn’t imagine that my fear and that my pain would turn into impact, and it would possibly turn to change, and I think that’s what this is about. That’s why I write music. That’s why I do this.”

H.E.R. previously opened up to ET about the song, which was inspired by the late George Floyd.

Revealing how she wrote the track at her mother’s house, she said, “It was a conversation, we were just talking and literally everything that we said were the lyrics. Yeah, I had my guitar. And it just, it just happened, because that’s how powerful that time was.”

She added, “I mean, it’s been the soundtrack to a movement, you know, one of many songs and I’m just happy to be a part of history now.”