Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion Make History With Impressive Grammy Wins

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Megan Thee Stallion made history with wins at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Swift, 31, became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times, picking up honours for her latest album Folklore.

“We just want to thank the fans,” said Swift, who previously won Album of the Year with Fearless and 1989.

Beyoncé also made history by surpassing Alison Krauss to become the most awarded female act in Grammy history, earning her 28th Grammy on Sunday. The “Drunk in Love” singer scooped up honours for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade”, Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl”, as well as Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Savage”, with Megan Thee Stallion.

“As an artist I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it’s been such a difficult time,” Beyoncé said. The R&B icon said she created the song to honour the “beautiful Black kings and queens” in the world.

“I have been working my whole life … This is such a magical night.”

Beyonce is now tied with producer and multi-instrumentalist Quincy Jones for the second-most Grammy wins. The late conductor Georg Solti is the most decorated Grammy winner with 31 wins.

It was a family affair as Jay-Z also shared the Best Rap Song win since he co-wrote “Savage” and nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter won Best Music Video alongside her mother, becoming the second-youngest act to win a Grammy in the show’s 63-year history.

Megan Thee Stallion, who took home three honours, also made history, becoming the first female rapper to win Best Rap Song. She’s also the fifth rap-based act to win Best New Artist.