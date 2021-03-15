Billie Eilish Wins Record Of The Year, Says Megan Thee Stallion ‘Deserved To Win’

(L-R) Billie Eilish and FINNEAS accept the Record of the Year award for 'Everything I Wanted' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

For the second year in a row, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took home the Grammy Award for Record of the Year.

“Everything I Wanted” beat songs by Doja Cat (“Say So”), Dua Lipa (“Don’t Start Now”), Post Malone (“Circles”), DaBaby and Roddy Ricch (“ROCKSTAR”), Black Pumas (“Colors”), Beyoncé (“Black Parade”), and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix, also featuring Beyoncé.

When you’re happily waiting to hear “Savage” https://t.co/2rVpdyFK6K — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 15, 2021

In her acceptance speech, Eilish stated that Megan Thee Stallion should have won the award.

“This is really embarrassing for me,” she said. “Megan, girl… I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to choose me,’ I was like, ‘It’s hers.’ You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-toppable. You are a queen—I want to cry thinking about how much I love you… You deserve everything in the world, I think about you constantly… You deserve it.”

She then asked everyone to applaud Megan before continuing her acceptance speech.

“Everything I Wanted” marked Eilish’s first new single since she released her debut album When we all fall asleep, Where do we go? As well as Record of the Year, “Everything I Wanted” was also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Eilish’s theme song for the latest James Bond “No Time to Die” also won Best Song Written for Visual Media.