Zachary D’Onofrio Is Joined By Girlfriend Catie Turner For Surprise Performance As He Returns To ‘American Idol’

Zachary D’Onofrio was joined by a very special guest as he returned to “American Idol” on Sunday.

The singer, 19, who previously auditioned for the show in 2018, belted out The Beatles’ “Golden Slumbers” this time around.

“Zachary you’re like a math equation you just leave permanently up on the chalkboard,” Katy Perry said after his first performance.

“I’m confusing, I know,” D’Onofrio replied.

Judges Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were then left even more surprised as the teen revealed he was dating top six 2018 “Idol” finalist Catie Turner.

D’Onofrio brought Turner into the audition room and the pair sang Harry Styles’ “Falling” together.

Perry shared, “I do think there’s something about you [that’s] interesting, but you remind me a bit of a turtle, sometimes hides in its shell.

“But the turtle wins the race, slow and steady, but you have to take those steps.”

D’Onofrio ended up nabbing three yeses and that all-important Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

See his and Turner’s reaction in the clip above.