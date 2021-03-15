Tryzdin Grubbs Brings The Fireworks To ‘American Idol’ Audition After Finding His Confidence

Sometimes all a singer needs is a bit of a confidence boost.

On Sunday’s “American Idol”, 16-year-old singer Tryzdin Grubbs came in to audition, performing “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi.

But the judges immediately felt something was off, stopping his performance only partway through.

“I have a little concern with your lack of confidence. I just think it’s not quite up to what ‘American Idol’ is,” Luke Bryan said.

Lionel Richie added, “As for as your tone and everything, I think you’ve got something in there,” but also noted the lack of confidence in the performance.

Asked what his second song would be, Grubbs offered up “Nobody” by James Arthur, bringing everything he could to his second chance, getting the judges up on their feet with his vocal power.

“I have to tell you something,” Richie said. “You bring that attitude with that vocal style to the table… We’ve got fireworks.”

Katy Perry added, “Listen. If you decide to believe in yourself, like you did in that last 20 seconds, it could be something real cool. It’s a yes form me.”

Grubbs also got yeses from Richie and Bryan, prompting his proud mom to run into the audition room to give her son a much-deserved hug.