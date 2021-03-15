Courtney Love Says She ‘Almost Died’ Last Year From Anemia

Courtney Love has been dealing with very serious illness.

In a candid post on her Instagram account Sunday night, the Hole singer revealed that she was hospitalized last year.

RELATED: Courtney Love ‘Touched’ By Miley Cyrus’ Cover Of Hole’s ‘Doll Parts’

“People, I’ve been sad, and extremely sick,” she wrote. “Debilitated, in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia.”

Love continued, explaining that for nine months she was stigmatized by doctors for being an addict, before finally finding a doctor who helped her with pain management.

The artist also extolled the virtues of cannabis and CBD oil, taking Woody Harrelson for showing her a Popular Mechanics article on the subject years ago.

RELATED: Courtney Love Says She Quit Acting ‘After A Bunch Of #MeToos’: ‘No One Would Believe Me And It Wouldn’t Stop, So I Left’

“Bear with me as I start to try and have a blast and help others every pain free day !!! I’ve been basically bedridden,” Love said. “I thought I was broken for sure this time. But I’m ok! So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon! Not as always because this is the period to be mellow and not waste energy on anger, etc.”

She added, “Dropping the rock as we say. A new sort of strong with wisdom and more empathy than I had for people with physical illness.”