Karlie Kloss And Joshua Kushner Welcome Their First Baby

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are officially new parents.

Kushner announced the arrival of their first child on Sunday, posting an adorable snap on Instagram alongside the message: “Welcome to the world.”

As of now, no other details about the baby have been revealed.

RELATED: Karlie Kloss Admits Pregnancy Has Taken A Toll On Her Day-To-Day Routine

The couple’s pregnancy was first reported by People in October, before they confirmed the exciting news the following month.

“Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” a source close to Kloss told People.

The insider added, “She will be the most amazing mother.”

Kloss and Kushner tied the knot in October 2018 after over six years of dating.