‘Mank’, ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’ And More Lead 2021 Oscar Nominations

Amanda Seyfried in "Mank", Youn Yuh-jung in "Minari", Frances McDormand in "Nomadland". Photo: CP Images

It’s a diverse year at the 2021 Oscars.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas were on hand live from across the pond in London on Monday morning to announce the nominees for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

Leading the pack was David Fincher’s “Mank”, which came away with 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Director, Actor for Gary Oldman, Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried and more.

Following behind “Mank” are “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Nomadland”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Minari”, which each came away with six nominations, all snagging one for Best Picture.

The Best Director category saw history made, with two women receiving nominations. Emerald Fennell was nominated for “Promising Young Woman”, while Chloé Zhao became the first woman of colour to receive a nod for directing. Asian-American director Lee Isaac Chung was also nominated for “Minari”, while Danish director Thomas Vinterberg surprised with a nomination for “Another Round”.

In another history-making nomination, Yuh-Jung Youn became the first South Korean actor to receive a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Minari”. Star Steven Yeun was also nominated for Best Actor for the film.

Other notable noms include the late Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, while Viola Davis was also recognized for her role in the movie. In addition, the film’s Production Design, Costume Design and Makeup & Hairstyling are nominated.

Andra Day was recognized for her lead performance in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”, while Maria Bakalova received a Supporting Actress in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, which also snagged an Adapted Screenplay nod.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards, airing April 25.

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Animated Feature

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Production Design

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Song

“Husavik” (“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”)

“Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Lo Sì (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”)

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Documentary Feature

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

International Feature

“Another Round,” Denmark

“Better Days,” Hong Kong

“Collective,” Romania

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” Bosnia and Herzegovina

Animated Short

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Documentary Short

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Live-Action Short

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”