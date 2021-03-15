Naya Rivera Was Left Out Of 2021 Grammys In Memoriam Tribute And Her Fans Are Upset

Though Sunday night’s Grammy Awards were a historic occasion, there was one outstanding performer who was not acknowledged — Naya Rivera. The “Glee” alum died this past July in a tragic boating accident, and some of her fans were upset when Rivera was not honoured during the Grammys In Memoriam tribute.

As a member of the “Glee” cast, Rivera received two Grammy nominations — one in 2011 and one in 2012 — for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Don’t Stop Believing'” and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for Glee: The Music, Volume 4.

Her fans quickly took to social media to call out the Recording Academy for the oversight.

Since you weren’t mentioned or did a tribute for you at the Grammys, here’s a tribute to you @NayaRivera we will always love you and always remember you 🤍 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/SqJR4SwFsA — naya rivera ミ☆ (@wankyrivera97) March 15, 2021

So disappointed in the #GRAMMYs for not including @NayaRivera who gave so much to the music industry so let’s all just take today remembering Naya the way the Grammys couldn’t. pic.twitter.com/OzPvVcJO2g — M. 🦋 RIP NAYA ミ☆ ❤️ Sassy Angel Stan (@queenfandom32) March 15, 2021

hours later and it still doesn't sit right eith me how they left Naya out the in memoriam.. girl we all love you and think about you constantly. i miss you queen🥺!! #nayarivera #fuckthegrammys #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/05IjbuHOYm — ne’riah s’maj (@RiahMaj) March 15, 2021

Waiiit.. Naya Rivera was a Grammy-nominee but they didn’t include her in their tribute? 🤔 Hmmm that’s sus. #GRAMMYs — ミ☆ SHARAH 🌙✨🦁 (@sharuuhh) March 15, 2021

So we jus suppose to act like the #GRAMMYs didn’t forget about this perfect Angel? They have some explaining to do!! I know I can’t be the only one upset 🤦🏽‍♂️. #viral #rip #nayarivera #justicefornaya #Trending #theshaderoom pic.twitter.com/IgF1FFNz4i — Zahire (@03zahire) March 15, 2021

Just want to mention I’m extremely disappointed that the tribute you had didn’t include naya rivera she’s been nominated before like how low — Lovativc (@prayfornaya12) March 15, 2021

Naya Rivera just know that I think about you everyday. I'm still pissed at the Grammys for not even acknowledging you. You had an impact on many. They're disgusting and unbelievable for what they have done. Your fans will always keep you in thoughts, hearts and prayers. Love you — Maya 🇬🇾 (@mayazaman29) March 15, 2021

Naya Rivera should have been included in the In Memoriam Tribute at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/GVlYiXPZVv — Dawn Young-McDaniel ♿️ (@justdawn_) March 15, 2021

Hey @RecordingAcad, where was Naya Rivera's Tribute, she carried the music industry and humanity haven't you ever seen glee. I am severely disappointed in All you.

From every member of the Gleek Community. — Emma (@Emma15969449) March 15, 2021

you we’re doing so fine until you decided no to include @NayaRivera in the tribute… not trying to start a fight or anything but I’m really disappointed in this. — Emilia Zapata Adum (@AdumEmilia) March 15, 2021

How does the Grammy’s just forgot about this beautiful soul. RIP #NayaRivera — ☾Michelle☽ (@MichelleCCain) March 15, 2021

This year’s In Memoriam tribute was performed by Brandie Carlile, who paid special tribute to country folk icon John Prine. Prine also won the Best American Roots Performance Grammy for “I Remember Everything”.

