Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman And More Stars React To 2021 Oscar Nominations

Awards season is very much underway and the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards were announced on Monday.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the nominees, with this year’s list seeing “Mank” nab the most nods with 10.

“The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari” and “Nomadland” were among the films also up for trophies at the ceremony, set to take place on April 25.

Riz Ahmed reacted to his Actor in a Leading Role nom for his role in “Sound Of Metal”, with the film being up for numerous Oscars.

He said in a statement, “Wow! I’m honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement. I’m equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci, as well as our editor Mikkel, sound designer Nicolas, and co-writer Abe Marder. These nominations represents the time, generosity and talents of so many — all of our incredible cast, crew, producers, and in particular I’d like to thank my mentors in the drumming, addiction recovery, and D/deaf communities. ‘Sound of Metal’ is about how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones, and force you to grow in unexpected ways. In a challenging year for so many, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others.”

Wow! I'm honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement. I’m equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci… pic.twitter.com/Z6ScOq08tf — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) March 15, 2021

Gary Oldman also spoke about his Leading Actor role for “Mank”, saying: “After such a stressed pandemic year, there is a kind of comfort and reassurance in knowing that we soldier on in many ways with important traditions. In our industry there is nothing more traditional than the Academy Awards, which hopefully sends a sign of hope that we will get out of this. The Oscars are such a sign that normalcy still exists. In my case today marks my third Academy Award Nomination. Not to trivialize the current state of the world, it is a source of great pride and an honour to be recognized alongside these other tremendous, wonderful artists.”

“Mank” production designer Donald Graham Burt added, “We are so honoured to be recognized by the Academy for our work on ‘Mank’. And we humbly receive this recognition knowing that so many talented people contributed to making the project special. Thank you so much for the nomination and recognition!”

Jan Pascale, “Mank”, Best Production Design, gushed: “It is such an honour for our work to be recognized by our peers!!!!”

Composers Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross added of “Mank” being up for the Best Original Score nod, “We are incredibly honoured to have two of our scores recognized this year by the Academy. We are truly humbled and grateful… THANK YOU!”

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff, who work on make-up and hairstyling for the film, added of the “Mank” nom: “Thank you to the Academy! Thank you to everyone who worked on our team. We are truly honoured to be recognized with such a great group of nominees!”

Glenn Close, who is up for the Best Supporting Actress gong for her role in “Hillbilly Elegy”, added in a statement: “Congratulations to all my fellow nominees. I’m beyond thrilled and deeply grateful for Netflix’s brilliant support of their artists. I owe so much to Ron Howard, Amy Adams, Owen Asztalos and my genius hair and make-up team. This wouldn’t have happened without them. I dedicate this honour to all the grandmothers in the world who fight to give their children a better life.“

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney said of “Hillbilly Elegy”s Best Make-up and Hairstyling nod, “We are so grateful, proud and honoured by this Academy Award nomination for Best Make-up & Hair for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’. Thank you to Netflix for all their continuing support!!!”

The first South Korean to be nominated for a Best Supporting Actress nom, Yuh-Jung Youn, said of being honoured for her role in “Minari”, “Never in my dreams did I ever think a Korean actress would be nominated for an Oscar, and I can’t believe it’s me! I am incredibly humbled by the honour. Thank you so much AMPAS, A24, Plan B, my Minari family and our entire cast and crew. We made this film with love, and I thank you for loving us back. And thank you, Isaac. This is all because of you!”

Daniel Kaluuya said in a statement on behalf of his nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “Judas and the Black Messiah”: “Chairman Fred Hampton was a light, a beacon of a being who would illuminate all he touched with his incredible message. With the ability to command any stage and robbed of his opportunity to captivate a global audience. He created strategies that supported and uplifted the Black community but also unified other communities with his laugh, his mind, his passion and his love.

“Today, I am humbled to be nominated for portraying a man whose principles I deeply respect and for guiding me to walk in his footsteps. With the blessing of Chairman Fred Hampton’s family, and the unwavering support from Ryan Coogler, Shaka King and Charles King, and the cast led by LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback, I became a vessel for Chairman Fred’s spirit at a time when we need his rally cry for equality and justice more than ever. I commend my fellow nominees for their impressive work. To be seen and celebrated by my peers in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is beautifully humbling and I am deeply grateful. Thank you.”

Writer-Director, Aaron Sorkin, said of “The Trial of the Chicago 7” noms, “It took fourteen years to make ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ and I’m thankful for all of them. We thank the Academy for recognizing so much individual achievement this morning, but our biggest thanks is for including our film among the extraordinary movies nominated for Best Picture. We learned a lot of hard lessons last year, but a nice one was that people will find a way to go to the movies, even if they can only go as far as their living rooms.

“‘Chicago 7’ is a very modern period piece. It takes place in 1968 but it’s about today. It’s a Valentine to the patriotism of protest, and to the courage of ordinary people who stand toe-to-toe with power. Jerry Rubin called the trial ‘the Academy Awards of protest.’ Well this is the Academy Awards of Academy Awards, and it’s an honour to be nominated.”

Sacha Baron Cohen shared of his Best Supporting Actor nom for “The Trial of the Chicago 7”: “I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to the Academy for both nominations! First, to the team of ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ — acting is a team sport, and I would not be in this position if it were not for the brilliance of Aaron Sorkin and the incredibly talented actors and crew that he surrounded us with and who lifted us up every day.

“Thank you, also, to the Academy for nominating ‘Borat’ for the second time for Adapted Screenplay and for giving us the award for hiring the most WGA members in one movie. And, of course, congratulations to the sensational Maria Bakalova for her nomination! As a cast and crew, we took insane risks because we believed so deeply in the message of this movie—exposing the dangers of the last administration, but also celebrating the underlying goodness of ordinary people. Because underneath it all, we’re all the same, as Rudy Giuliani so very nearly demonstrated in that hotel room.”

Editor Alan Baumgarten said of “The Trial of the Chicago 7”s Best Editing nod, “I’m thrilled and honoured to be nominated and so proud of the depth of recognition for the film.”

Amanda Seyfried said of her Best Supporting Actress nom for “Mank”, “Working with David Fincher on ‘Mank’ has been the highlight of my career, and being recognized by the Academy for an experience that brought me this much joy and fulfillment feels surreal. I won’t be able to thank David enough for trusting me with this role and for the honour of reintroducing the world to the Marion Davies that I’ve come to know. To get to study this brilliant, humble woman and help restore her legacy has been a true privilege. Congratulations to David, Gary, and the whole cast and crew of ‘Mank’ today – your brilliance has not gone unnoticed and I am humbled to share this recognition with you.”

“Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao said of the movie’s nominations, “I’m so thrilled for our nominations! Thank you to the Academy. I’m grateful to have gone on this journey with our talented team of filmmakers and to have met so many wonderful people who generously shared their stories with us. Thank you so much to my academy peers for recognizing this film that is very close to my heart.”

“Nomadland” company — Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao — added: “Thank you to the Academy and to all our peers in the filmmaking community for acknowledging ‘Nomadland’. We thank all the people who shared their stories with us along the way, who inspired us by showing the power of compassion in listening to one another. We are grateful for everyone who worked on the film, our colleagues at Searchlight Pictures and our friend, the late Michael Wolf Snyder, for the artistry and magic he brought to the soundscape of our film.”

Emerald Fennell, who is up for the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Sceenplay awards for “Promising Young Woman”, posted:

So proud and grateful to every amazing person who worked on this film. Never going to stop crying. — Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) March 15, 2021

Carey Mulligan, who is up for the Best Actress gong for her role in “Promising Young Woman”, said: “I’m absolutely elated this morning, and I am so honoured to be in such esteemed company across all categories. Thank you to the Academy for embracing this story which means so much to me.

“It’s all thanks to my dear friend – the fearless, hilarious, bold writer and director Emerald Fennell and the incredible cast and crew she assembled. We all signed on because we believed wholeheartedly in her vision, and I’m so grateful to her for inviting me to be a part of it.”

Cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, ASC said of the “Mank” Best Cinematography nom, “I am incredibly humbled by this recognition from the Academy and honoured to be included amongst such distinguished talent. Revisiting the golden age of Hollywood through our modern lens and technique was an extraordinary opportunity to create something of our own and I am grateful to David Fincher for his trust. It was particularly special to share the experience with such a group of talented and dedicated filmmakers all of whom I love.“

Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera then spoke about “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”s Best Makeup and Hairstyling nom.

Neal, Hair Department Head, shared, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be honoured by such a prestigious committee. For them to see me and recognize the work as something noteworthy is something unbelievable to me. I’m just so grateful and humbly honoured to be a part of something so prestigious. To be with Jamika and for us to be the first African Americans nominated in this category is overwhelming. I have to raise my expectations for myself because this was something I never thought that I could achieve.

“I attribute the opportunity that we received from Denzel who has really made it his mission to tell the stories of our dignitaries and keep their work alive, like August Wilson and Ma Rainey. Now the world has her name on their tongue, and no one knew who she was. Thank god for Denzel giving us the opportunity to tell that story with him.

“I also have to thank my ancestors. I feel like they’ve been with me every step of the way, and that everything they’ve done was so their future generations could live out their dreams. They kept going so we could have a better life, and I feel like these dreams of mine are their dreams too. And I hope that people that look like us know that they can do it too.”

Jamika Wilson, Hairstylist to Viola Davis on the flick, added, “Growing up, my grandmother always told me to do my best no matter what, no matter who’s watching. I live this daily on set, I bring this to work each day. I know she is smiling down from Heaven, celebrating this nomination with me.

“A nomination from the Academy was an unfathomable thought, to think I could be nominated for doing what I love never entered my mind. I am blown away and eternally grateful.

“The recognition of my art and talent by the Academy of Motion Picture and Science is bigger than me. It is for every young hair stylist who dreams beyond the salon chair to work on a motion picture set. It is for the young child who tells their parent they want to be a hair stylist to receive a response of ‘That’s not a real career.’ The nomination is validation that hair styling is an art form, a craft and a skill. It also shows every Black woman or man doing hair that we can achieve, and importantly that our talent and skill is equal and exceptional.

“Eternal gratitude to Viola Davis for the opportunities she’s blessed me with and inspiring me to reach higher. It is was my honour to work on ‘Ma Rainey’ and contribute to bringing ‘Ma Rainey’ to life each day.

“During the filming of ‘Ma Rainey’ my goal was not to win an award. Each day I give my best on set, the same as I do for every client and every project. The nomination for an Oscar for Best Hair and Make-up is recognition of my art, my talent and my craft. It is an immense honour to which I have abundant gratitude.”

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, who is also make-up artist to Viola Davis on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, said, “Wow. No words. No words come to me right now. Just a feeling, a memory of being 7 or 8 years old in Spain, where I am from. Back then, watching the Academy Awards was a family affair. Everyone would come together to witness excellence and glamour. The whole family was in on it. I watched in awe, fantasizing about what it must feel to be among the nominees. To feel proud of your accomplishments to receive an accolade with grace and humility.

“To a young boy growing up in a small coastal town in Northern Spain, an Oscar nomination seemed impossibly out of reach and I am truly humbled today. My love of make-up is directly linked to my lifelong love affair of movies and how many endless nights I spent immersed in the technicolour make-believe of cinema. One thing I know for certain is that I absolutely love what I do. I am aware of how uniquely fortunate that makes me. This nomination is absolutely the greatest honour so, from the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you… y muchas, muchas gracias!”

Producers Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson and Tyler Thompson said of “The Trial of the Chicago 7”s Best Picture nod, “Thank you so much to the Academy for recognizing ‘The Trial Of the Chicago 7’. We are indebted to our brilliant writer and director, Aaron Sorkin, the outstanding craftspeople and the incredible ensemble of actors. We are so proud of the film that is a stark and inspirational reminder that the fight for freedom is never finished and that democracy will always be worth raising our voices for.”

Director Glen Keane and Producers Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou on “Over the Moon”, up for Best Animated Feature, gushed: “What a dream come true for ‘Over the Moon’ to be recognized by the Academy today! We share this incredible honour with our entire cast and crew, who came together during this highly unusual time, to create something truly beautiful. We are so grateful to have had the opportunity to share Fei Fei’s extraordinary journey of love, loss and healing with the world. We are also forever indebted to our screenwriter and friend, the late Audrey Wells, for entrusting us with this most precious love letter to her daughter. We hope our film moves and inspires those who may be trying to find their own way, and helps to make our world feel a little smaller and more connected. On behalf of the entire ‘Over the Moon’ family, a huge thank you to the Academy of Motion Pictures and Science for this recognition!”

Directors Will Becher and Richard Phelan on “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”, which is up for the Best Animated Feature gong, said: “’Shaun the Sheep’ nominated for an Oscar!? A collection of inaudible sounds followed by silence… And that’s just our reaction to the news!

“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive an Oscar nomination! This is an incredible experience and a reflection of the amazing hard work and talent of everyone who worked on the film.

“The message of making new friends, learning from each other and always remaining positive in spite of difficult circumstances is something that we think a lot of people have connected to. On behalf of our silent movie star, Shaun the Sheep, and all of us at Aardman, we’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Academy.”

Songwriters Daniel Pemberton & Celeste Waite who worked on “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, said: “What an amazing journey a song can have… From being in lockdown, stuck at home, yet somehow still managing to write, collaborate and record over phone calls, text messages and video chats to create something from nothing that is now nominated for an Oscar is just, well, mind-blowing!

“‘Hear My Voice’ is a song written in the spirit of protest and we wrote this song with the intention to in-still hope and belief into those who feel they aren’t heard, to know that one day they will be. We are so lucky to have had such a powerful film from Aaron Sorkin to inspire the song and great collaborators in each other to complete it. To the Academy: a huge thank you we are both truly honoured”

Songwriters Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, Rickard Göransson, who worked on “Husavik (My Hometown)” from “Eurovision Song Contest”, which is up for the Best Original Song award, shared: “We are so speechless and beyond honoured by this nomination. Rickard, Fat Max and I would like to thank the Academy for this unreal moment!! Thank you Netflix, David Dobkin, Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele for allowing us to be a part of this movie! Wow just beyond floored!!! Thank you!!!”