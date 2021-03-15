Dr. Oz Reunites With Man Whose Life He Helped Save At Newark Airport

It’s a truly happy reunion for Joe and Dr. Oz.

The two first came into each other’s lives when Joe suffered a sudden heart attack at Newark Airport.

Dr. Oz, who had just flown into the airport, helped to save the man’s life, along with Port Authority police officer Jeffrey Croissant.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: @DrOZ reunites with the man whose life he helped save at the Newark airport. @ReeveWill has the story. https://t.co/ldpnrG4kPC pic.twitter.com/0GxqFYgaoE — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 15, 2021

Now, all three are together for the first time since the incident, on Monday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show”, to talk about the experience.

“What was it like when you finally got out of the hospital, stepped into your home where you shouldn’t be going that evening without the slight detour of a life-threatening event, and realize that you had made it. Was that emotional for you?” Dr. Oz asks Joe.

“Yes. It was emotional that I first met my wife again. I hugged her and I was very emotional,” Joe says, with his wife Barbara adding, “We both burst out crying. I couldn’t believe it.”

Joe also talks about some of his past health issues leading up to the incident, telling Dr. Oz, “There was a triple bypass in 2006. I went in at that time and it was completely successful at that time.”

Asked if he changed his lifestyle after that operation, Joe says, “Changed yes, but then like everyone else, things we don’t have to do, we have to do. We have to eat. We have to drink and perhaps I did it over too much. But after 15 years, something gave up.”

Recalling the scare at the airport, Dr. Oz says, “So it’s emotional because when I watch you come back to life, I start thinking that we’re connected and we’ll always be connected. Barbara you and I spoke about it even that evening when we’re putting into the ambulance. What do you remember as the baggage was starting to come out that may have given you a warning this was about to happen and what you remember about the resuscitation, the CPR?”

“Nothing,” Joe tells him.

“Nothing?” Dr. Oz asks.

“I remember looking this way towards the baggage carousel,” Joe explains. “I remember looking at a friend of ours and I went out.”

The two also take time to thank Officer Croissant, to which the police officer responds, “Well, it’s great to see how well you’re doing. Everybody’s happy to hear about your recovery, not just all the other police officers that were there that night, but as well as the agency as a whole.”