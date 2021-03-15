Vahhley Shows Strength And Power In ‘American Idol’ Audition

Perseverance is everything for one loving mother.

On Sunday’s “American Idol”, singer Vahhley auditioned for the judges, and told her emotional story about the difficult times she has been going through.

“Me and my son are currently in a homeless shelter,” she explained. “We’ve been living there for the past eight months.”

Vahhley added, “As a parent, you want to give your son everything. And when you don’t have the ability to do so, it hurts you. I just want to be the best mother I could possibly be.”

For her audition, Vahhley performed “One Moment In Time” by Whitney Houston, giving it her all and impressing the judges.

“Where you are in this moment in time, you will climb out of this,” Lionel Richie said.

Luke Bryan added, “Your singing is real good, but your fight is incredible.”

Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard

In the middle of the country singer’s comments, he was interrupted by the sound of Vahhley’s son outside the audition room, so the judges invited her to bring the boy in the room, along with his grandfather, who is also currently homeless.

“I want you to believe that you are worth it, and I hope that this ‘yes’ helps you on your way,” Katy Perry told Vahhley.

Bryan said, “Unfortunately, you’re gonna have to load that little fellow up and come back to Hollywood.”