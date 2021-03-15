Glenn Close Is Nominated For An Oscar And A Razzie For The Same Role

Glenn Close continues her nomination streak this awards season. In fact, she’s both an Oscar and Razzie nominee for her role in “Hillbilly Elegy”.

Directed by Ron Howard, the Netflix melodrama about three generations of a rural Appalachian family divided audiences and critics.

Just days after the Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, nominated Close’s performance as Mamaw one of the worst of the year, the actress was lauded by the Academy with a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

Having never won an Academy Award, this is Close’s eighth Oscar nomination. She was nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award for “The Wife” in 2019 and while she didn’t win the Oscar, she won the Leading Actress in a Motion Picture Golden Globe for that role.

Though reviews for “Hillbilly Elegy” were largely negative, Close’s performance remained mostly unscathed and earned her multiple nominations, including at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and the upcoming SAG Awards.

RELATED: ‘Mank’, ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’ And More Lead 2021 Oscar Nominations

Though rare, Close’s Razzie and Oscar nomination for the same role isn’t unheard of.

Actor James Coco received a Razzie and an Oscar nomination for his role in the 1982 film “Only When I Laugh”. Two years later, Amy Irving achieved the same status with 1984’s “Yentl”.

Plenty of other actors have earned both a Razzie and Oscar nomination in the same year, albeit for different roles. Melissa McCarthy and Joack Nicholson have received nominations for both awards in the same year. The day before Sandra Bullock was crowned Best Actress for “The Blind Side”, she appeared at the Razzies to accept the Worst Actress award for the comedy “All About Steve”.