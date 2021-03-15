Emerald Fennell And Chloé Zhao Make History For Female Directors At 2021 Oscars

A breakthrough year for female directors is set to continue at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. The 2021 Oscars nominations were announced on Monday, with “Nomadland”s Chloé Zhao and “Promising Young Woman”s Emerald Fennell landing nominations for Best Director — the first time in Oscars history that more than one woman has been nominated in the category.

The trio became just the sixth and seventh women ever to be recognized in the category, alongside David Fincher for “Mank”, Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari” and Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round”.

Zhao has also made history ahead of this year’s ceremony, as the first Asian woman ever to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars — she is just the fifth Asian Best Director nominee, following Hiroshi Teshigahara, Akira Kurosawa, Ang Lee and Bong Joon-ho.

At the Golden Globes last month, Zhao became just the second woman ever to win Best Director, following Barbra Streisand for “Yentl” in 1984. The statistics for female Best Director nominees and winners at the two awards shows are historically similar — of the five past Academy Awards nominees, just one has taken home the Oscar: Kathryn Bigelow, for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010.

Additionally, both Zhao and Fennell were recognized in the writing categories, with Zhao nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Fennell nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

The Oscars have become notorious in recent years for snubbing female Best Director nominees. Recent years have seen contenders like Lulu Wang and Marielle Heller and more go unrecognized, even as their films were celebrated in other categories. Prior to 2021, Greta Gerwig was the last woman to be nominated in the category, for 2017’s “Lady Bird”.

