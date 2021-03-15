‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Give Captain America’s Shield New Meaning In Final Trailer For Disney+ Series

Click to share this via email

Sam Wilson and Buckie Barnes are living up to a big legacy.

On Monday, Disney+ debuted the final trailer for the new Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, starring the MCU’s Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, the series sees Sam and Buckie picking up the mantle left behind by Captain America, taking them on an emotional journey to stop new threats facing the world.

“Symbols are nothing without the women and men that give them meaning,” Sam says in the trailer.

Along with the emotion, the trailer features plenty of action, including fight sequences on top of moving trucks, helicopters and more.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” premieres March 19.