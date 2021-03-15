Jamie Kennedy Hopes ‘Last Call’ Will Encourage Viewers To Connect With Their Roots During The Pandemic

Jamie Kennedy’s newest film “Last Call” is a relatable journey about finding home again, a message the 50-year-old actor hopes viewers take to heart.

“It’s a movie based on the neighbourhood where I grew up, and it’s basically called Darby Heights, and I grew up in a place called Upper Darby. It’s a nice feel-good type of story,” Kennedy told ET Canada.

“I hope it gives people a little bit of levity during these trying times,” he added. “I don’t want to give too much of the plot away, but you can see where money plays in it, but is that always the right answer or is your happiness and peace of mind the right answer? It’s the little things in life that mean a lot.”

Starring Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning, Bruce Dern, and Zach McGowan, the IFC film shares the story of a real estate developer, Mick (Piven), returning home to his off-beat blue-collar Irish neighborhood in the shadows of Philadelphia for a funeral and is obligated to stay to ensure his parents’ ailing family business gets back on course. Amid all of this, he grows closer to his childhood crush (Manning) who is also back in town, while enduring the constant ridicule from his old hometown crew. As Mick begins to reconnect with the neighbourhood he grew up in, he finds himself at a crossroads when forced to either raze or resurrect the family bar.

“We improvised a lot,” Kennedy admitted. “It’s a movie that my friend made, and I know a lot of the story, and I like to try things so we had a good amount of improv, and it adds to it. We all bonded and had good chemistry. Everybody was cool and liked each other and hung out with each other. I think I improv’d a lot. I just kept adding stuff. Jeremy and Zach did, too.”

Speaking of improv, riffing with “one of the king improv-ers,” Bruce Dern, about topics that are not family-friendly, turned out to be one of Kennedy’s favourite pastimes on set.

“He’s really all about that. I’d say that’s one of my favourite moments of the movie is us at the bar with Bruce Dern because we really had the scene and then we’d just try stuff. He would really lead the charge, and we would really have to flow with him. There’s stuff that’s really good in that scene, and it definitely had frat moments. It had that vibe, and we had to riff off of each other and have some fun.”

“Last Call” will be in theatres, on demand, and digital on March 19.