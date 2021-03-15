Kim Kardashian Shares Why This Past Year Was A ‘Huge Cleanse’ For Her

Kim Kardashian West is embracing the positives of her past year of highs and lows. The 40-year-old reality star opened up to #GoodMorningVogue‘s Jonathan Van Meter to discuss how quarantine and life in a pandemic has left her feeling grateful.

“I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people. But I also think that this year was a huge cleanse,” Kim shares. “And just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things.”

Kim, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye West, this year, is touched by the amount of time she got to spend with her four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

“Just the amount of time that me and all my parent friends have all spent with our children has been so beautiful that we get this time,” the reality star says. “I always try to look at things in a positive way. Even though it has been such a challenging year, it’s a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family, and just this time I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless.”

Kim wants to take the lessons she’s learned in quarantine and apply them to her life after things start returning to normal.

“When we do start to fill our plates back up, I hope we don’t fill them up with the things that don’t make us happy,” she adds. “Even the work schedule, I used to work non-stop and I would have done anything and everything at all hours and never would have taken into consideration just slowing down at all. So this was a forced halt.”

As her divorce from Kanye plays out, Kim and her family have remained focused on helping her four kids through the process.

“The kids are doing great and the older ones have had time to process and understand the situation,” a source recently told ET. “Kim and the rest of her family have done an excellent job at coaching the kids through this.”

