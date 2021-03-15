Tiffany Haddish Tears Up After Learning About Her First-Ever Grammy Win: ‘Y’all Serious?’

Tiffany Haddish is a Grammy winner.

The comedian, 40, earned the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah during Sunday’s ceremony but didn’t learn of her first-ever win until Monday morning while on the set of “Kids Say The Darndest Things”.

Following the win, the show shared a sweet video of Haddish as she learned the exciting news.

“I’m just happy to be nominated, personally,” she says while a producer informs her that she just won through her earpiece.

“I just what? I just won a Grammy?” Haddish adds. “Are you serious?”

“Tell them all you just won a Grammy. Congratulations! You just won Best Comedy Album,” the producer tells her in her ear. “No lying; this is for real!”

Through tears, Haddish says, “Y’all serious? I really won? You know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986? A Black woman hasn’t won in that category since Whoopi Goldberg.”

Haddish was nominated for Black Mitzvah against Patton Oswalt, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, and Jerry Seinfeld.

“Can I tell you why I’m crying?” Haddish says. “It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross and it’s a lot of times you feel like, ‘What? Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?’ And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can and against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m gonna put my best foot forward and I’m gonna give the world the best that I’ve got.'”

“Anything is possible,” she adds.