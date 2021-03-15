Ryan Reynolds Gets A Lesson In Welsh After Becoming Owner Of Soccer Team

Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds has got a lot to learn.

On Monday, the actor appeared on ITV’s “This Morning” and was asked what he finds is his most challenging role in life.

“It’s probably dad, that’s the thing that keeps you up at night. I’ve got three daughters. They’re like little Rubik’s Cubes that you can never figure out!”

@VancityReynolds gives @AlisonHammond’s son some interesting… advice when it comes to the perfect Mother’s Day present 🎁 Tune in to Monday’s show at 10am to watch Alison Hammond's full chat with Ryan Reynolds #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/vJ0O2DWc3J — This Morning (@thismorning) March 14, 2021

Host Alison Hammond referenced Reynolds colouring wife Blake Lively’s hair during quarantine, joking, “I notice you’ve got your own hair salon.”

“Nothing more terrifying than that request. I felt like, let’s just shave the thing,” Reynolds said. “She was coaching me every second of the way, which is just a nice way of saying she was yelling at me…”

Hammond also brought up the fact that Reynolds recently became an owner of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC.

Now that @Vancityreynolds owns a football club in Wales, what better way to get him familiar with the local language than a Welsh lesson with @Alisonhammond 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #ThisMorning #wales pic.twitter.com/pQVvJ7wis8 — This Morning (@thismorning) March 15, 2021

In order to get him better in touch with the team’s community, Hammond gave Reynolds a lesson in Welsh phrases.

“Bore-da,” for example, means “good morning.”

And if Reynolds heads to the pub, he might ask for a pint of “goo-roo.”