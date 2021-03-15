Fred Savage Passes The Torch To ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot’s New Star Elisha Williams

Click to share this via email

It’s time for new “wonder years”.

On Monday it was announced that young actor Elisha “EJ” Williams has been cast as the lead in the upcoming reboot of “The Wonder Years”.

In the new take on the classic ’80s series, Williams will play 12-year-old Dean, who is coming of age in Montgomery, Ala. in the 1960s, overcoming his awkwardness out of a determination to change the world.

Elisha William. Photo: Debi Patton/Flygirl Photography

Williams got the big news that he’d been cast in the show during a surprise Zoom call with original series star Fred Savage.

“I would be enjoying this a whole lot more if you did not just lag,” the young actor told Savage.

Writer and executive producer Saladin K. Patterson also joined in on the call, telling Williams, “It’s kind of like a passing of the torch from one generation of ‘Wonder Years’ to another.”

Produced by Lee Daniel, the series is also set to star Saycon Sengbloh as Dean’s mother Lillian.

Williams previously guest-starred on “Henry Danger” and voiced one of the lead characters on the series “Puppy Dog Pals”.