Jamie Dornan’s Father Dies After Battle With COVID-19

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jamie Dornan is mourning the loss of his father.

Professor Jim Dornan, a renowned obstetrician, died this month after contracting the novel coronavirus. He was 73.

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, a Northern Ireland charity dedicated to fighting leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other related conditions, announced the sad news on Twitter Monday.

RELATED: ‘Golden Girls’ Fan Jamie Dornan Was In An Estelle Getty Fan Club As A Teenager

Very sad news this morning on the passing of Professor Jim Dornan, a passionate patron, advocate and friend to all at @LAL_NI. Jim was champion for so many small charities and causes in NI and that legacy will live on.

Condolences to family and friends at this sad time https://t.co/KBFN1TXCGX — Leukaemia&LymphomaNI (@LAL_NI) March 15, 2021

After previously battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2005, Jim had worked closely with the charity in the years following.

RELATED: Jamie Dornan Chooses Between Dakota Johnson And Her ’50 Shades’ Character Anastasia Steele For His Book Club

Dornan worked as an obstetrician and gynecologist in Belfast from 1986 to 2012.

Jim is survived by his wife Samina and their three children Liesa, Jessica, and Jamie.

ET Canada has reached out to Jamie’s rep for comment.