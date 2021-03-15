Jamie Dornan’s Father Dies After Battle With COVID-19

By Aynslee Darmon.

Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan. Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Dornan is mourning the loss of his father.

Professor Jim Dornan, a renowned obstetrician, died this month after contracting the novel coronavirus. He was 73.

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, a Northern Ireland charity dedicated to fighting leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other related conditions, announced the sad news on Twitter Monday.

After previously battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2005, Jim had worked closely with the charity in the years following.

Dornan worked as an obstetrician and gynecologist in Belfast from 1986 to 2012.

Jim is survived by his wife Samina and their three children Liesa, Jessica, and Jamie.

ET Canada has reached out to Jamie’s rep for comment.

