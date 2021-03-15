Vivica A. Fox Finally Accepts ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore’s Apology After Years-Long Feud

After years of feuding, Vivica A. Fox has finally accepted an apology from “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore after appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday night.

Moore recently attempted an apology for her part in their long-simmering battle via mutual friend Claudia Jordan.

The feud came up after Andy Cohen noted Moore had recently appeared on the show and said that while Fox had received the apology, she wasn’t “ready yet” to accept it.

“I respect that, people have to be ready to receive an apology,” she said at the time.

“I’m hoping she’ll accept. I really do like Vivica, before any of the drama. I think she’s a great person.”

RELATED: ‘RHOA’: Porsha Williams Goes After Kenya Moore’s ‘Fake’ Butt: ‘It’s Not Her A**

First Fox complimented Moore’s breasts, then she accepted the apology.

“Kenya is a beautiful woman and I am ready to let bygones be bygones. She went through Claudia, issued an apology at that time and I was grateful at that time,” she explained.

“At the time, I wasn’t ready. Now, I love seeing Kenya with her daughter, her daughter is so cute. It looks like she has new beef though with other people so Vivica’s good.”

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Hits Back After Wendy Williams & Andy Cohen Discuss Her Exit From ‘RHOA’

Fox and Moore have had an off-again on-again relationship for years dating back to their time together on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” in 2014. On the show, Fox called Moore a “toxic trick” and “dirty b**ch” after Kenya said Fox’s “menopause” was causing “wild ups and downs.”

Fox also accused Moore of stealing her phone and tweeting from it — claims Kenya has always denied.

Last month, Wendy Williams asked Fox what it would take for her to apologize to Moore.

“I don’t owe her an apology, she stole my phone. I have no reason to apologize to her,” said Fox at the time, before extending an invite to Kenya to appear on her talk show, “Cocktails with Queens”.