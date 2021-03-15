‘Bridgerton’ Stars Are Back On Set In New Season 2 Behind-The-Scenes Pictures

The cast of “Bridgerton” are back for more drama.

Over the weekend, actor Luke Newton shared some photos and video from behind the scenes of production on the second season of the hit Netflix romance.

In the photos, Newton is working alongside co-star Jonathan Bailey, who plays his brother on the show.

The two are seen sitting horseback in one of the photos and the video, while in another they enjoy a much-needed break, sitting down and goofing off for the camera.

For its second season, “Bridgerton” will draw from author Julia Quinn’s sequel novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, in which Bailey’s Lord Anthony Bridgerton searches for his viscountess.

Actress Simone Ashley has been cast as Kate Sharma, Anthony’s love interest.