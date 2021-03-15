8-Year-Old Alan Kim Talks Critics’ Choice Award Win: ‘I Still Feel Like It’s A Dream’

Click to share this via email

Alan Kim is still enjoying his Critics’ Choice Award win.

The eight-year-old actor, who made headlines for his adorable teary-eyed acceptance speech after he won Best Young Actor for his role in “Minari”, joined Ellen DeGeneres on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talked about his win.

During the sweet acceptance speech, Kim channelled his “Minari” character David who would pinch his cheeks to see if he was awake or dreaming.

But according to Kim, after he won he had to pinch his own cheeks because he “actually had no idea if I was dreaming or not.”

“I still feel like it’s a dream,” he added.

Kim also revealed how he celebrated the win: “I had a pizza party, and I bought a red carpet.”

“Minari” won big at the Critics’ Choice Awards, taking home the Foreign Language Film title.

The film is now up for a number of Academy Awards, which were announced on Monday, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-jung, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Original Score.