‘Southern Charm’ Star Shep Rose Addresses ‘Crazy’ Madison LeCroy And Alex Rodriguez Rumours

Shep Rose is spilling what he knows about those Madison LeCroy/Alex Rodriguez rumours.

The “Southern Charm” star joined Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” to promote his new book, Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar, and recalled the moment that started the chatter while filming the hit reality show with LeCroy.

In case you missed it, earlier this year it was reported that A-Rod was cheating on his fiancee Jennifer Lopez with LeCroy. During the most recent “Southern Charm” reunion Craig Conover accused LeCroy of flying “to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player.” LeCroy immediately denied doing so. The rumours prompted claims, which have since been denied, that Rodriguez and JLo had split.

When news of Rodriguez and Lopez’s alleged breakup broke, Rose told Cohen he “had literally a hundred people, friends and acquaintances texting me like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy.’ And it is crazy… I had mixed emotions about it.”

Cohen later asked Rose about his past comments to Us Weekly, where he claimed LeCroy has to sign an NDA to message with Rodriguez. There was also evidence Rodriguez had liked her photos on Instagram.

“Here’s how it went down,” Rose explained. “We had an episode on Capers Island. I don’t know if anybody remembers that, but we were all out at the beach and it was lovely. And she [LeCroy] threw the party and Austin wasn’t invited and it was contentious and whatnot. And on the ride home, it got kinda heated, between everyone really, except for me. And she said on camera, there’s camera’s buzzing around we’re on a boat. And she’s like, ‘Well, I’m DMing with A-Rod, but we can’t talk about that. Or they can’t air this because I signed an NDA’ and that’s the first I heard of it.”

“And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ my eyes almost popped out of my head,” Rose added.

According to Rose, that scene was never supposed to come to light until Conover brought it up at the reunion.

“Craig who sort of let that cat out of the bag and it didn’t take long for the internet or whatever to sleuth the answers,” he said, “which it never does, does it.”

While LeCroy has remained silent on the matter, she did disable her Instagram comments.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has denied the breakup rumours, telling TMZ, “I’m not single.”