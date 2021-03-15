Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Rip-Roaring Kellyoke Version Of Faith Hill’s ‘Keep Walkin’ On’

Kelly Clarkson helped viewers say “sayonara” to the Monday blues with her latest Kellyoke performance.
The 38-year-old Grammy winner performed an uplifting rendition of Faith Hill’s “Keep Walkin’ On” featuring Shelby Lynne during Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show“.
The foot-stomping track was featured on Hill’s 1995 album, It Matters to Me.
Clarkson showed off her powerful vocals while finishing the song on an epic crescendo.
The host covered Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” during a recent episode of the talk show.
Clarkson has also covered songs by Kings of Leon and Lauryn Hill in past weeks.