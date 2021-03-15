Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Rip-Roaring Kellyoke Version Of Faith Hill’s ‘Keep Walkin’ On’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Clarkson helped viewers say “sayonara” to the Monday blues with her latest Kellyoke performance.

The 38-year-old Grammy winner performed an uplifting rendition of Faith Hill’s “Keep Walkin’ On” featuring Shelby Lynne during Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show“.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Covers Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s ‘Lonely’

The foot-stomping track was featured on Hill’s 1995 album, It Matters to Me.

Clarkson showed off her powerful vocals while finishing the song on an epic crescendo.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Mom Gets A Surprise Call From President Joe Biden

The host covered Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” during a recent episode of the talk show.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson And Nick Jonas Battle It Out On ‘The Voice’ As 17-Year-Old Gihanna Zoe Delivers Stunning Performance

Clarkson has also covered songs by Kings of Leon and Lauryn Hill in past weeks.