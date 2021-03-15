Nick Cannon: ‘I’m Not Seeking Forgiveness, I’m Seeking Growth’ Ahead Of TV Interview

Click to share this via email

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Nick Cannon speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally in Times Square on June 07, 2020 in New York, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Ahead of his appearance on ABC’s “Soul of a Nation” tomorrow Nick Cannon discusses forgiveness and growth.

Earlier this year the television personality and comedian returned to his hosting duties on “Wild ‘n Out” after he was fired from the show for anti-Semitic comments made on “Cannon’s Class”.

At the time, Cannon issued an apology on Twitter, admitting his words “reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.”

In an advance clip, Cannon explains his distinction between an apology and atonement.

“Soul of a Nation” will focus on faith in tomorrow night’s episode with special guest-host and six-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter BeBe Winans, an exclusive interview with Cannon, and a special musical performance by Anthony Hamilton.

The episode will look at the state of the Black Church, the intersection of faith and abortion, and the role of forgiveness in the Black community.

Winans, ABC News’ Linsey Davis, Sunny Hostin, Byron Pitts, Deborah Roberts, and David Scott lead the hour, which will feature a conversation with Botham Jean’s family and two survivors of the Mother Emanuel mass shooting in Charleston, S.C.

“Soul of a Nation” airs Tuesday, March 16 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET) on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.