Elton John Calls Out Catholic Church For Investing In ‘Rocketman’ While Being Against Gay Marriage

Elton John is slamming the Catholic Church for its “hypocrisy” after the religious institution re-affirmed its stance against gay marriage, despite investing millions into his 2019 biopic, “Rocketman”.

The movie centres on the music icon’s life story, including his relationship with husband of six years, David Furnish.

On Monday, John took to Twitter to share screenshots of articles which reported on the Vatican’s large investment into his film, as well as the church’s new remarks on gay marriage.

How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy@VaticanNews @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/sURtrWB6Nd — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2021

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David??” he wrote.

The 73-year-old “Tiny Dancer” singer also included the #hypocrisy hashtag, while tagging @VaticanNews in the Tweet.

Back in 2019, the Daily Beast reported on the Catholic Church’s $4.5 million expenditure into financing “Rocketman” and “Men in Black: International”, starring Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth.

Other stars including Kathy Griffin, Billy Eichner and Sunny Hostin have also been responding to the controversy on Twitter.

Maybe I’m just an OG hag, but I’m pretty sure the gays are going to keep getting married. You know how they are with the civil rights…ABSOLUTELY LOVE THEM. This could end up being a good day for “sin”

Carry on. 🏳️‍🌈💪🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/HcxxWctheP — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 15, 2021

On a serious note, to everyone who goes out of their way to talk about how “cool” this pope is…NO. The Catholic Church has abused the LGBTQ community for MILLENIA. So, go to church if you need to I guess but THAT’s what you’re enabling. Bye! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 15, 2021

So while Pope Francis called for civil same sex unions, he says priests cannot bless those unions because they are “not ordered to the Creator’s plan” are “illicit”and that God “cannot bless sin.” I’m so disappointed in the church and the Pope. https://t.co/dbCdFDpJo4 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) March 15, 2021

As a graduate of a catholic high school, I am deeply saddened by this archaic rhetoric and not at all surprised. The good news? I’m still happily married & I don’t need the Pope to acknowledge the love that exists in my family. 🤪 https://t.co/eWNBtOS8mC pic.twitter.com/KqRHCuDGi0 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) March 15, 2021

I hate retweeting this because I don’t want to perpetuate harmful shit- but for whoever needs to hear this-The desire to live your life with someone you love instead of being alone is not a “sin”

you ARE blessed and you have NEVER needed the opulent and hypocritical Vatican 💔🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/LXk7g3fl4D — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) March 15, 2021