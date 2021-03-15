Elton John Calls Out Catholic Church For Investing In ‘Rocketman’ While Being Against Gay Marriage

By Sarah Curran.

Sir Elton John
Sir Elton John — Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Elton John is slamming the Catholic Church for its “hypocrisy” after the religious institution re-affirmed its stance against gay marriage, despite investing millions into his 2019 biopic, “Rocketman”.

The movie centres on the music icon’s life story, including his relationship with husband of six years, David Furnish.

On Monday, John took to Twitter to share screenshots of articles which reported on the Vatican’s large investment into his film, as well as the church’s new remarks on gay marriage.

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David??” he wrote. 

The 73-year-old “Tiny Dancer” singer also included the #hypocrisy hashtag, while tagging @VaticanNews in the Tweet. 

Back in 2019, the Daily Beast reported on the Catholic Church’s $4.5 million expenditure into financing “Rocketman” and “Men in Black: International”, starring Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth. 

Other stars including Kathy Griffin, Billy Eichner and Sunny Hostin have also been responding to the controversy on Twitter. 

 

