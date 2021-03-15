Ree Drummond Reveals Husband Ladd Broke His Neck During Crash In New Update

Ree Drummond is sharing an update following the car crash on her Oklahoma family ranch last week.

The “Pioneer Woman” star, 52, shares a blog post to her website on Monday, revealing the crash, involving her husband Ladd and nephew Caleb, was worse than they thought. Ladd and Caleb’s trucks collided while they were responding to a wildfire on the ranch.

RELATED: ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Update After Nephew Left In Critical Condition Following Crash At Family’s Ranch

According to Drummond, Ladd, 57, originally refused medical attention after the crash, “This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt.”

But when Ladd arrived at the hospital, Ladd was told he broke his neck in two places.

“Evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic,” she said.

She added, “He will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal, and the girls and I will bling out the brace for Alex’s wedding… but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex’s wedding.”

RELATED: ‘Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Announces Engagement: See The Pics!

Drummond’s daughter Alex and her fiancé Mauricio Scott are tying the knot this May.

Ladd has since been discharged from the hospital while Caleb, 21, suffered a few broken ribs and a severe concussion. He has also be discharged.

Read the full update at thepioneerwoman.com.