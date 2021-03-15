Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Respond To Vanessa Marcil’s Comments About ‘Cattiness’ On ‘BH90210’ Set

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are having their say on Vanessa Marcil’s recent claims that she was “sideswiped by the cattiness” while working on “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

The former co-stars responded to the comments on the latest episode of their “90210MG” podcast.

During an Instagram Live shared last month, Marcil said, “I was so hurt when I was working there that I felt like I was sideswiped by the cattiness and not being liked. I wasn’t expecting it.”

The actress, who portrayed Gina Kincaid on the hit ’90s show, also spoke about an instance in which she claimed Garth told her, “Maybe it would help if you didn’t walk around like somebody who isn’t liked?”

She continued, “So I realized maybe I had taken it so personally… that now I was walking around like someone who isn’t liked.”

Reacting on the March 15 podcast instalment, Spelling said, “What the f**k does that mean? That doesn’t sound like something you would even say.”

She went on, “I worked a lot with her, I don’t remember you guys having that many interactions. I don’t believe that you would take it upon yourself to be like, ‘Here’s why you’re acting like someone who’s not liked.'”

Reflecting on her relationship with Marcil, Spelling recalled, “I hung out with Vanessa a lot. She was always great to me, always very nice, very professional. I don’t remember her having a bad time or a hard go at it or even presenting problems. She was very well-liked. She’s the type of girl that has no problem fitting in anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Garth admitted that the comment might be something that she would say now-a-days if asked for advice.

She explained, “It is sound advice, if you think about it, because we do walk around sometimes thinking everything’s about us… That, for me as a grown woman, has been a huge thing to learn and a huge thing to start practicing.”

“There’s always been this energy of a competitive environment amongst, especially, women. And that has shifted now in a beautiful way and now the messaging is different, and women are allowed somehow in a different way to support each other.”

However, the mom of three couldn’t imagine herself giving that kind of guidance when she was was younger.

Spelling added, “From my perception, Vanessa was a kickass girl. She came in confident, beautiful, good actress, professional, always showed up. I don’t remember her having a bad time, but I don’t know what was going on inside.”

Garth agreed, “To her point, from what I sort of gleaned… she was in a bad place in her personal life, in her development. Like she was in that place where she took everything too personally.”