Nick Jonas Drops New Jonas Brothers Song on Deluxe ‘Spaceman’ Album

The Jonas Brothers aren’t going anywhere.

Nick Jonas released the deluxe version of his recently released album Spaceman with a bonus track featuring his brothers Kevin and Joe.

The singer announced the news in an Instagram post, captioned, “Told you @jonasbrothers weren’t going anywhere.”

The new JoBros song, “Selfish”, is one of five new tracks Nick has added to the deluxe edition, along with “Dangerous”, alternative versions of “Don’t Give Up On Us,” “2Drunk” and “This Is Heaven”.

Kevin and Joe also took to social media to celebrate the song’s release.

#Spaceman deluxe lands tonight at Midnight ET and features a brand new @jonasbrothers song called #Selfish! Let’s get it!! pic.twitter.com/ODaSQD9muc — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) March 14, 2021

#Spaceman Deluxe TONIGHT at Midnight ET!! Let’s get it @nickjonas!! Can’t wait for you guys to hear #Selfish 👀 pic.twitter.com/a6UFmYLwNE — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) March 14, 2021

Before releasing his album earlier this month, Nick teased a series of space-like videos on his Instagram and hosted a “pre-premiere happy hour.”