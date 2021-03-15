Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding Details Breast Cancer Battle: ‘The Upcoming Christmas Would Probably Be My Last’

Sarah Harding reveals her battle with cancer is continually getting worse.

The former Girls Aloud singer, 39, detailed her ongoing battle in her upcoming memoir, Hear Me Out, and according to an excerpt print by The Times over the weekend, doctors say, “The upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.”

“I don’t want an exact prognosis,” she added. “I don’t know why anyone would want that.”

While Harding had previously announced her diagnosis in August, the new memoir goes into further detail.

Harding has gone under both chemotherapy and a mastectomy and even spent two weeks in an induced coma after doctors fitted a catheter called a “port” to her chest.

“I can’t look at myself in the mirror anymore. I can’t face it. On top of everything else, I just don’t look like me anymore,” she said. “I don’t recognize myself. It’s very hard to wake up every morning knowing that a part of me is missing; that part of my womanhood is gone. The loss of it breaks my heart.”

Harding added, “Now there’s just a bunch of stitches where my breast used to be.”

The star also says MRI scans have confirmed tumours have continued to spread throughout her body, including her brain.