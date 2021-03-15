Andra Day Talks Diversity As Oscar Nomination Marks Second Time Two Black Women Have Been Up For Best Actress In Same Year

In an exclusive interview with ET Canada, Andra Day opened up about her highly coveted Oscar nomination, Golden Globe win and her unstoppable success in the music and film industry.

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on Monday, and for just the second time in the history of the awards, multiple women of colour were nominated for Best Actress in the same year. Viola Davis earned her fourth Oscar nomination for her performance in the Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, while Day received a nomination for her performance in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.

The singer and actress said her family have been her biggest supporters.

“My older sister has always been the cheerleader for the rest of the siblings. She’s the oldest of us. I’m the second oldest. So she’s always been like the cheerleader for every single person in the family,” she said, “my older sister is mad. She’s just like in on just loving everything. And she’s always supported us. So she’s just going crazy right now.”

The last time two black actresses were nominated was in 1973 with Cicely Tyson and Diana Ross. Day said although it’s been a long time coming, this gives her some hope.

“We work so hard and are so talented and passionate people. So I’m like, well, that means there have been some years where, you know. A lot of years where women just felt Black women felt sort of inadequate, that our talent is not more important than the politics, which is insane to think of,” she said.

Speaking of her fellow Oscar nominee, Viola Davis she said, “I’m really floored by her. I thought she was just phenomenal in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’. You know, it just is a blessing. It’s a blessing with her. I can’t believe with her, actually,” she added.

“The Billie Holiday” actress said Black people’s stories are finally being told but wants diversity to be considered normal practice in the industry, “so many Black actresses have been walking around kind of feeling not good enough. Maybe hopefully they have not let it penetrate to that degree. But I think, of course, it makes me hopeful. But honestly, I’m always hopeful and I have to be you know, I think we have to be I mean, black people we know hope,” she added.

She continued, “I think that our people, our stories, our narratives are finally being seen and kind of heard, you know, not that we haven’t been doing it, but people are realizing like, oh, wow, you know, why didn’t I know this story about Billie Holiday? Why didn’t I know Ma Rainey? Why did I know the story about Fred Hampton? Why didn’t I know?”

Other Oscar nominations revealed on Monday included Emerald Fennell nominated for Best Director for “Promising Young Woman”, while Chloé Zhao became the first woman of colour to receive a nod for directing. Day, 36, said she’s watched the performances in awe.

“Just so many performances that I thought this year, like, you know, I’m super happy they were nominated or thought they should be nominated,” she said, “It’s just people’s baring their soul. Their art is so beautiful.”

Earlier this month the “Rise Up” singer took home a Golden Globe for Best Actress and continues to make her mark in both the music and film industry. Day spoke of the music’s biggest night, the Grammy Awards on Sunday, “I didn’t see much but I celebrated with Anderson .Paak, like some folks the other night.”

She continued, “I love him, like for real. Like I was actually working with him before we went to film the movie and he was hella supportive. And then when I got back, you could kind of see how I was a little shook up about everything. And so he let me just like we were working on a song actually for the next single off my album, excited about that.”