Wolf Van Halen Reveals He ‘Declined’ To Perform Grammys Tribute To Dad Eddie While Calling Out Show’s ‘In Memoriam’ Section

Wolf Van Halen is taking aim at the Grammys after his late father, Eddie Van Halen, was honoured just briefly during Sunday night’s ceremony.

A Frankenstrat guitar was spotlighted during the show’s “In Memoriam” section as a tribute to the legendary rockstar.

The music icon passed away last October following a battle with cancer. He was 65.

Eddie’s 29-year-old son took to Instagram on Monday to suggest that the Recording Academy could have done more to celebrate his impact on music.

“The Grammys asked me to play ‘Eruption’ for the ‘In Memoriam’ section and I declined,” he wrote. “I don’t think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music but himself.”

Wolf continued, “It was my understanding that there would be an ‘In Memoriam’ section where bits of songs were performed for legendary artists that had passed. I didn’t realize that they would only show Pop for 15 seconds in the middle of 4 full performances for others we had lost.”

The special segment saw Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard and Chris Martin performing musical tributes to Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, John Prine and Gerry Marsden.

The musician went on, “What hurt the most was that he wasn’t even mentioned when they talked about artists we lost in the beginning of the show. I know rock isn’t the most popular genre right now, (and the academy does seem a bit out of touch) but I think it’s impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument, the world of rock, and music in general.”

Insisting that he’s “not looking to start some kind of hate parade,” Wolf added, “I just wanted to explain my side. I know Pop would probably just laugh it off and say ‘Ehh who gives a s**t?’ He was only about the music anyway. The rest didn’t matter.”

The statement concluded, “I’d love to get the opportunity to speak with The Recording Academy not only about the legacy of my father, but the legacy of the Rock genre moving forward.”