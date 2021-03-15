Michelle Obama Discusses Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Oprah Interview

Michelle Obama will join Jenna Bush Hager on “Today” where she opened up about what she thought of Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a discussion set to air on Tuesday, Obama said she hopes this is a “teachable moment.”

The former First Lady has previously spoken about feeling a loneliness during her time in the White House and was asked what she thought when hearing Meghan share the same sentiments.

“Public service, it’s a bright, sharp, hot spotlight, and most people don’t understand it, and nor should they,” Obama said. “The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us in public service. It’s about the people that we serve.

“I always try to push the light back out and focus it on the folks that we are actually here to serve.”

Public service is clearly something on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s mind as they seemed to push back at a statement released last month when Buckingham Palace announced they would not carry on any more duties and that “in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

Harry and Meghan responded, saying, “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to organizations they have represented, regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Bush Hager continued to ask Obama about the allegations of racism Meghan raised in the interview, later seconded by Harry, over a family member who was “concerned” how dark Archie’s skin could have turn out to be.

Photo by Olivier Douliery/ABACAPRESS.COM

“I feel like that was heartbreaking to hear, that she felt like she was in her own family — her own family thought differently of her,” the host said.

Obama replied, “As I said before, race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of colour, and so it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated. I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family. I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all.”

The Obamas have been close to Harry even before his marriage to Meghan with Michelle helping him kick off the Invictus Games in Florida. Barack then later visited him when the games were held in Toronto.