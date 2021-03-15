Tayshia Adams Denies Split From Fiancé Zac Clark After Fans Notice Missing Ring

Tayshia Adams is shutting down break up rumours after fans speculated that her engagement with Zac Clark might be off.

The former “Bachelorette” was spotted without her ring on in a social media post recently, causing followers to ask questions about the status of her relationship.

However, the 30-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram Stories on Monday to set the record straight.

“There’s always weird rumours circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don’t know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand,” she began.

“But ironically enough, as I was showing my hand maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger, and a lot of you messaged me like, ‘Don’t lose your ring!’ Well, I was in L.A. for a hot minute and was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized,” Adams explained.

“So yes, ironically, it was my right hand in my Story, but I also just got my ring sent in to be cleaned and sized, finally — it’s been, like, six months since I’ve had it. So I should have it again maybe tomorrow or Wednesday,” she added.

“Everything is good on this forefront. Thank you so much for being concerned, but we’re good. We’re chillin’.”

Adams and Clark got engaged at the end of season 23 of the “The Bachelorette”.

It was recently revealed that Adams would be co-hosting the next season of the show alongside fellow “Bachelorette” alum, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The pair will take over hosting duties from Chris Harrison after his controversial comments during a Feb. 9 interview with Rachel Lindsay.

In the interview, Harrison defended “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist actions, and encouraged people to offer her “grace.”