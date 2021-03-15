Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Santa Barbara Home Invaded Over Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home was “invaded” over the holiday season.

ET confirmed via a Public Information Officer of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office that Nickolas Brooks, 37, tried trespassing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Brooks was arrested the second time and booked for misdemeanour trespassing. He is no longer in custody.

According to TMZ, who first broke the news, Brooks drove all the way from Ohio. It isn’t clear what he wanted and if the family were home at the time.

The news of the December 2020 trespassing comes on the heels of Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah where Harry expressed his concern over having security for his family.

While no longer being a working member of the royal family does mean that a security detail won’t be provided, Harry claimed it was pulled on “short notice.”

“Their justification was a change in status,” Harry said of the removal of security. “To which I pushed back and said, is there a change in threat or risk?”

There was also much discussion as to not providing Archie with a title because, as the couple claimed, it meant extra security costs would be involved.