Tom Budge Cut From New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV Series

Tom Budge is speaking out after being cut from Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” TV show.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the reasons for his departure from the series.

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe And Elijah Wood Team Up For 20th Anniversary Of ‘Harry Potter’ And ‘Lord Of The Rings’

“Hello loves, It is with great sadness that I am writing to tell you I have departed Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings’ television series,” he began.

Budge was among the many cast members who were revealed to be taking part in the show back in January 2020.

RELATED: Elijah Wood Doesn’t Think Amazon’s ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Series Should Be Called ‘The Lord Of The Rings’

“After recently seeing the first episodes shot over the last year Amazon has decided to go in another direction with the character I was portraying,” he explained.

“I must thank the creative team for their encouragement towards trying something that I believed was new, exciting and beautiful. And I sincerely thank the extraordinary cast and crew for their love, support and friendship over what has been a very difficult and unusual experience.”

RELATED: Sam Heughan And His Brother Were Named After ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Characters

He added, “Alas, some things just cannot be. Destiny my mother, I thank thee.”

According to the official synopsis, the forthcoming drama is “set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”