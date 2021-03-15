Daughter Of NFL Legend Keyshawn Johnson Dies At 25

Keyshawn Johnson is mourning the loss of his eldest daughter, Maia.

The former NFL star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that his first born child has sadly passed away at age 25.

RELATED: Leah Remini, Snooki, Valerie Harper & More: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Revealed!

“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia,” said the 48-year-old star, while sharing the devastating news with fans.

“Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life. She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us,” he continued.

RELATED: Walter Gretzky, Father Of Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky, Dies At 82

“We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Johnson concluded the statement by asking fans for respect and privacy as his family attempts to “move forward” and deal with their loss

A cause of death has not been revealed.

RELATED: ‘Degrassi’ And ‘Soundtrack’ Star Jahmil French Dies At 29

Maia is Johnson’s daughter with his first wife, Shikiri Hightower. He is also father of Keyshawn Jr. and London.