‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Uses Gwen Stefani To Try And Steal A Singer From Blake Shelton

All bets are off when it comes to “The Voice” Blind Auditions — so Blake Shelton shouldn’t have been surprised when Kelly Clarkson tried to use his own fiancée against him!

On Monday’s all-new episode, hopeful singer Jordan Matthew Young took the stage for a heartfelt, acoustic performance of Keith Whitley’s “I’m No Stranger to the Rain,” earning chair turns from Blake, Kelly and Nick Jonas.

While all of Blake’s fellow coaches took a moment to tease him for pursuing yet another male country artist, Kelly had another tactic up her sleeve, introducing a video message from “someone that Blake loves.”

That someone, of course, turned out to be Blake’s fiancee and “Voice” alum, Gwen Stefani. Through not-so-strategic edits, Kelly had crafted a video message “from Gwen,” urging Jordan to join Team Kelly.

“I would probably have to say Kelly would be the best choice to go with,” Gwen said in the patched-together clips from former “Voice” interviews. “I mean, Blake Shelton would be terrible as a coach!”

“I agree with Gwen!” John Legend agreed, applauding.

However, the strategy didn’t quite pay off. After all the coaches had made their cases, Jordan narrowed his choice down to Nick vs. Blake, admitting the country star said some more things that “resonated” with him. So, Team Blake it is!

“It felt so good to beat Nick, Kelly, and Gwen,” Blake said with a laugh. “Clearly Jordan saw right through Kelly’s manipulation and lies and made the right choice.”

As “The Voice” kicked off its 20th season, celebrating 10 years on the air, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there’s still something thrilling about the show’s “captivating” blind audition process that fans love to watch.

“It’s all about the talent and not the aesthetic, right off the bat,” Kelly explained. “It’s a really interesting thing to just hear something and be moved by it and turn around and go, ‘What?!'”

In fact, the performer and talk show host shared that the Blinds for season 20 “were my favourite Blinds to shoot. Like, it was so much fun. I literally kept coming home, thinking on my drive home, ‘I can’t believe I get paid to just go and hang out and it’s really fun.'” “We’re so fortunate we get to do what we love to do and we’re so fortunate that we have art as such as an outlet for us creatively and emotionally,” John said, also sharing his gratitude for the crew that makes their production a possibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s not just a job, because we actually enjoy doing it. It’s fun to be around our coworkers and we get to make music with people who have dreams and are inspired and that’s exciting.”

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.



MORE FROM ET:

‘The Voice’: Avery Roberson’s Stunning 4-Chair Turn Pits the Coaches Against ‘Cowboy’ Blake Shelton

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Jokes That Gwen Stefani Is Having Twins to Try and Land a Singer!

‘The Voice’: Nick Jonas Gets Blocked By ‘Bully’ Blake Shelton Over Gean Garcia’s Stunning Audition