Drake Becomes First Ever Artist To Simultaneously Debut 3 Songs In Billboard Hot 100 Top 3

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drake has just broken yet another record thanks to his latest EP.

After dropping Scary Hours 2 on March 5, the Toronto-born superstar is yet again taking the charts by storm.

RELATED: Drake And Paul Rudd Star In Hilarious State Farm Super Bowl Ad

The rapper has become the first ever artist to debut at No. 1, 2 and 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the same week.

“What’s Next” debuted at No. 1, followed by “Wants and Needs” at No. 2 and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” at No. 3.

RELATED: Drake Through The Years

Additionally, Drake joins The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only acts ever to rank at No. 1, 2 and 3 on the Hot 100 simultaneously.

“What’s Next” knocked Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” off of the top spot following an eight week run.

RELATED: Drake Drops ‘What’s Next’ Video From New ‘Scary Hours’ EP, Raps About Being A Dad In ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’

Meanwhile, Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” enters the chart at No. 4 after the band’s show-stopping Grammys performance left music fans in awe on Sunday night.