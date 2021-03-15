Drake Becomes First Ever Artist To Simultaneously Debut 3 Songs In Billboard Hot 100 Top 3

Drake has just broken yet another record thanks to his latest EP.
After dropping Scary Hours 2 on March 5, the Toronto-born superstar is yet again taking the charts by storm.
The rapper has become the first ever artist to debut at No. 1, 2 and 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the same week.
“What’s Next” debuted at No. 1, followed by “Wants and Needs” at No. 2 and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” at No. 3.
Additionally, Drake joins The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only acts ever to rank at No. 1, 2 and 3 on the Hot 100 simultaneously.
“What’s Next” knocked Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” off of the top spot following an eight week run.
Meanwhile, Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” enters the chart at No. 4 after the band’s show-stopping Grammys performance left music fans in awe on Sunday night.