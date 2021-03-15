Demi Lovato Reveals New Album Will Drop In April

Demi Lovato is getting ready to release her first album since 2017.

The 28-year-old singer has revealed that Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over will arrive on April 2.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She ‘Accidentally’ Lost Weight After Becoming Full Of ‘Peace, Serenity, Joy, And Love’

Announcing the news during a Clubhouse conversation on Monday night, Lovato explained that the title is a nod to her upcoming documentary.

“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years,” she said.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says Addictions Stopped Her From Dying, But In The Same Way ‘It Almost Killed Me’

“When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into ‘The Art of Starting Over’.”

The former Disney Channel star told fans that the record will feature a mix of genres, including ’90s pop, country and R&B.

Lovato’s docu-series, “Dancing with the Devil” is set to debut as the opening night headliner at the SXSW Film Festival on March 16, before becoming available to watch on YouTube from March 23.

The four-part show will give fans an intimate look at her life and career, as well as the struggles she has faced along the way.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Discusses Her Sexuality And Her Brief Engagement To Max Ehrich, Says With Age, ‘I Started Realizing How Queer I Really Am’

YouTube describes the series as “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health.”

Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction, singing about them on her 2018 single “Sober”.