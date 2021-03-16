16-Year-Old Rio Doyle Impresses John Legend With Stunning Adele Cover On ‘The Voice’

Rio Doyle, 16, impressed “The Voice” coaches with a stunning performance during Monday night’s show.

The teenager, from Michigan, belted out Adele’s “When We Were Young”.

Despite her incredible vocals, only John Legend ended up turning his chair, telling his fellow coaches: “Beautiful! How am I alone here?”

Nick Jonas then said, “I thought it was an excellent performance. Your voice is really impressive. I didn’t turn just because I felt like there was a few moments where the vibrato started to lose pitch a little bit, so if there’s anything to focus on, John is a great coach for that.”

Kelly Clarkson added, “Your tone is really cool, but at times, it would almost sound like your mouth was so open in the back, you would swallow the words a bit to where I couldn’t understand.

“Work with that a little bit and I think you’ve got an incredible gift. It’s really impressive.”

“I’m from Ohio. We’re neighbours,” Legend told Doyle. “Half my family grew up in Michigan. I feel a connection with Michigan. I’m so excited I get to work with you.”

Watch Legend serenade Doyle with another Team Legend song in the clip above.