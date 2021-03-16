Michelle Obama Reveals What She Took From The White House And The ‘Annoying’ Item Of Barack Obama She Wishes She Could Throw Away

Michelle Obama reveals all during a game of “Drawer Dash” on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Obama, who has been busy promoting her new kids’ food show “Waffles + Mochi”, goes on a scavenger hunt around her house to find things DeGeneres asks for in a certain amount of time, raising $50,000 for Partnership for a Healthier America, thanks to Triscuit.

She says when asked what she took from the White House, “We took everything!” showing off a box of stuff.

Obama tells DeGeneres, “We’ve got this tote [bag], Eeaster eggs, White House M&Ms, a yo-yo…”

She then reveals her guilty pleasure is a cocktail, as well as showing viewers a hat, a scarf, and a “practice mitten” she knitted during lockdown.

When asked to show something of Barack Obama she wishes she could throw away, the former first lady brings back his golf clubs.

She shares, “They’re annoying! It takes too long! Why is there a sport where there are 18 holes? They just made that up, that’s somebody trying to avoid their wife!”

Obama also discusses what it’s like having daughters Sasha and Malia back home from college, with DeGeneres asking whether they’ve been trying to make them feel more at home by throwing keg parties and playing beer pong.

Obama jokes, “That’s an idea that we haven’t done, I’m sure they’d appreciate it! But no, we’ve kept the kegs out of the backyard.

“I didn’t even know what a keg was until I was in college. It’s like, who can drink all that beer?”

Plus, Obama talks about being “ecstatic” on President Joe Biden’s historic Inauguration Day: